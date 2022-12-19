Monumental Financial Group Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,883 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Monumental Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 225.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 85.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the second quarter worth $113,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FUTY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.28. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,720. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.51. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $39.14 and a one year high of $50.25.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.