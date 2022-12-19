Morgan Stanley Boosts CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target to $31.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CNP. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.75.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE CNP opened at $30.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.87. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.67%. Equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman acquired 8,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $227,181.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,754.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CenterPoint Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,775,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,990 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,036,000 after buying an additional 3,096,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,687,000 after buying an additional 3,035,409 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,065,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,559,000 after buying an additional 2,098,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,252,230,000 after buying an additional 1,502,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.