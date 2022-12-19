Morgan Stanley Trims Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Target Price to $37.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.84.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $31.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $254.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Bank of America by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,177,000 after purchasing an additional 38,870,780 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1,356.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,390,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,788,000 after purchasing an additional 18,990,473 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332,721 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,481,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

