MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Cut to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MOR. Citigroup lowered MorphoSys from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded MorphoSys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on MorphoSys from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded MorphoSys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

MOR opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.94. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $9.86.

MorphoSys ( NASDAQ:MOR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 688.39% and a negative net margin of 357.89%. The firm had revenue of $96.56 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.97) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MorphoSys will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

