Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $2.76 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,432 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 2.0% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,341.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.50. 69,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,066,773. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $165.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

