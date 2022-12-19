Moseley Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,441,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,149,000 after acquiring an additional 42,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,560,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,316,000 after acquiring an additional 38,304 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $191.55. 42,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,502,976. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.05. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

