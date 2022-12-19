Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 934 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Southern by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 1,944.4% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Price Performance

Southern stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.85. The stock had a trading volume of 60,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,042,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.71 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Southern to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.92.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

