Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Grows Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Assurant comprises 2.1% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned about 0.34% of Assurant worth $26,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Assurant by 353.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

AIZ stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.23. 2,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,260. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.50. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $194.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.25%. Research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.11%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIZ. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet cut Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Assurant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $199.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.20.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

