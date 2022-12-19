Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Grows Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies comprises 1.6% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $19,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 196.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.14.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Zebra Technologies stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $246.86. 3,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $609.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.10.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.55). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

