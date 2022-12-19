Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Purchases 220 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 171,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,588,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 28,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

CL traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.46. 43,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,798,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.72. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

