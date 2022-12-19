Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Reduces Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lessened its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned about 0.19% of Selective Insurance Group worth $9,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,857,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $612,760,000 after buying an additional 18,339 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,745,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $513,435,000 after buying an additional 74,813 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,752,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,309,000 after buying an additional 84,594 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,053,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,548,000 after buying an additional 51,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 375.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,363,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,500,000 after buying an additional 1,076,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on SIGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Insider Activity

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

In other news, Director J Brian Thebault sold 3,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $304,932.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director J Brian Thebault sold 3,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $304,932.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $267,544.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,801.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,734 shares of company stock valued at $825,796. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SIGI stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.78. 1,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,969. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.81 and a 52 week high of $98.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.17). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $920.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.21 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

See Also

