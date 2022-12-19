Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 209 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID cut its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Waters by 8.2% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Waters by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the period. TIAA FSB bought a new position in Waters during the second quarter valued at about $317,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Waters by 177.9% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 22,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 14,231 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Waters by 9.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WAT. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Waters from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.67.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total transaction of $354,447.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,842,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAT traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $338.20. 3,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,335. Waters Co. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $375.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.56.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. Waters had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 189.79%. The company had revenue of $708.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

