Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 299 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lowered its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Graco makes up about 2.6% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.33% of Graco worth $33,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam bought a new stake in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Graco by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $870,617.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

GGG stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.19. 5,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,686. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.48 and a twelve month high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $545.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.45 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 25.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 32.06%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

