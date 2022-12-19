Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 407 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID decreased its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.11% of Catalent worth $14,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 123,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 59,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $72,037.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,247.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,161 shares of company stock valued at $273,713 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Catalent Trading Down 2.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTLT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Catalent from $123.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Catalent from $105.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.80.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.63. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.69 and a fifty-two week high of $130.77.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.