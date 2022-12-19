Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) PT Set at €320.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €320.00 ($336.84) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MUV2 has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €340.00 ($357.89) target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €255.00 ($268.42) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group set a €265.00 ($278.95) price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €243.00 ($255.79) price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €246.00 ($258.95) target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Shares of FRA MUV2 opened at €296.60 ($312.21) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €279.98 and a 200 day moving average of €249.60. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12-month low of €166.59 ($175.36) and a 12-month high of €198.95 ($209.42).

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

