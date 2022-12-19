MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Price Reaches $0.0420 on Major Exchanges

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 18th. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0420 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market capitalization of $37.79 million and $333.48 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 64.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $863.10 or 0.05134072 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.99 or 0.00487698 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,858.24 or 0.28898795 BTC.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT launched on June 20th, 2022. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.04389461 USD and is up 6.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $966.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

