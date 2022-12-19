MUSE ENT NFT Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2,232.52 (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 32.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market capitalization of $24.45 million and $2,232.52 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded down 76.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $870.49 or 0.05246810 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.05 or 0.00482515 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,743.20 or 0.28589263 BTC.

MUSE ENT NFT Profile

MUSE ENT NFT was first traded on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.0370457 USD and is down -15.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $520.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

