MVL Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $916,344.16 (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 19th. In the last week, MVL has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. MVL has a total market capitalization of $70.96 million and approximately $916,344.16 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MVL

MVL’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,252,958,863 tokens. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. The official message board for MVL is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain.

MVL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

