Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Trading 3.3% Higher

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $146.76 and last traded at $145.71. 6,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 170,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nabors Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet raised Nabors Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Nabors Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.67.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries Trading Up 4.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($1.83). The company had revenue of $698.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.20 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 51.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -26.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

(Get Rating)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.