Nano Reaches Market Capitalization of $92.16 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last week, Nano has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $92.16 million and $1.36 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00004167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,597.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.71 or 0.00389872 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00022620 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.34 or 0.00875704 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00093127 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.09 or 0.00603077 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00273912 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.