National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 271.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 488,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,020 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $49,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,461,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,420,926,000 after purchasing an additional 257,714 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,957,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,114,000 after purchasing an additional 406,793 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,231 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,810,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,870 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.24. 23,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,860,644. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $129.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.10.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

