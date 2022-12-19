National Bank of Canada FI Buys 457,746 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,257,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457,746 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $70,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,972,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,105 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,819,000 after acquiring an additional 16,606,701 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,902 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE KO traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $62.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,301,512. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.21. The firm has a market cap of $272.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

