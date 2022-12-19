National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386,669 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 183,734 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.07% of Boeing worth $46,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 5.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth about $977,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 41.2% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,386,744 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $265,562,000 after purchasing an additional 56,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.29.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $186.43. 91,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,011,737. The firm has a market cap of $110.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.98. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

