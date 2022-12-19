Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NATR opened at $8.11 on Thursday. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $19.26. The company has a market cap of $155.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Nature’s Sunshine Products news, EVP Nathan G. Brower sold 4,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $40,670.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,730.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,651,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,607,000 after purchasing an additional 405,926 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,131,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,071,000 after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,720,000 after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 560,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 31,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 49.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 338,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 112,502 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

(Get Rating)

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

Further Reading

