Nblh Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,316.12 (NBLH)

Nblh (NBLH) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Nblh has a total market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $1,316.12 worth of Nblh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nblh has traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar. One Nblh token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Nblh Token Profile

Nblh’s genesis date was July 31st, 2022. Nblh’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Nblh is medium.com/@nblhdoa. Nblh’s official Twitter account is @nblhdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nblh’s official website is nblhdao.io.

Nblh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nblh (NBLH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nblh has a current supply of 900,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nblh is 0.00025004 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,414.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nblhdao.io/.”

