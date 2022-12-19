Nebulas Price Hits $0.0238 on Exchanges (NAS)

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last seven days, Nebulas has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges. Nebulas has a market cap of $1.51 million and $90,849.23 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001644 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007696 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $878.67 or 0.05301295 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.94 or 0.00488314 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000208 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
About Nebulas
Nebulas uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 79,109,940 coins and its circulating supply is 63,598,138 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio.
Nebulas Coin Trading
