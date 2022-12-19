Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC)

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on PowerSchool from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PowerSchool from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PowerSchool to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PowerSchool to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PowerSchool from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.20.

PowerSchool Stock Performance

Shares of PWSC opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.90, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average of $16.70. PowerSchool has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $22.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PowerSchool Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWSC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,629,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,929,000 after purchasing an additional 20,583 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PowerSchool by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,220,000 after acquiring an additional 710,396 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in PowerSchool by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,638,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,341,000 after acquiring an additional 877,727 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in PowerSchool by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,566,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after acquiring an additional 271,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PowerSchool by 174.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,335,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,297,000 after acquiring an additional 848,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

