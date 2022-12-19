Neo One Day Trading Volume Reaches $18.26 Million (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last week, Neo has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. Neo has a market capitalization of $450.85 million and approximately $18.26 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for about $6.39 or 0.00038562 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001648 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $876.34 or 0.05288248 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.78 or 0.00487460 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000208 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,786.21 or 0.28882220 BTC.
Neo Profile
Neo is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org. Neo’s official message board is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Neo
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.
