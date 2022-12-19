Nervos Network (CKB) Market Capitalization Achieves $69.99 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 19th. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $69.99 million and $772,034.64 worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,475.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00389718 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00022782 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.04 or 0.00880354 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00092459 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.35 or 0.00603022 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006050 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00274836 BTC.

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

