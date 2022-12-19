New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
New Concept Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE GBR opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50. New Concept Energy has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $6.25.
About New Concept Energy
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Concept Energy (GBR)
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.