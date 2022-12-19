Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 288 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 240.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Dollar General by 68.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 119.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $247.84. The company had a trading volume of 10,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,399. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.38. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Dollar General to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.29.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

