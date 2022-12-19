Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 53 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,313 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gould Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tevis Investment Management increased its position in shares of Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Netflix by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its position in Netflix by 20,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NFLX traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $288.60. The stock had a trading volume of 98,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,031,606. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $620.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $128.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.13.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

