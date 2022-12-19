Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 489.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,250 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Snap by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 47,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Snap by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 395,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after buying an additional 95,700 shares in the last quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,470,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Snap by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Snap by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 254,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 73,516 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Stock Down 3.2 %

SNAP traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $8.20. The company had a trading volume of 278,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,976,309. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.34. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Transactions at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $1,885,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,077,844 shares in the company, valued at $30,746,943.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $1,885,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,077,844 shares in the company, valued at $30,746,943.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $6,804,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 72,701,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,625,917.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,311,054 shares of company stock worth $10,497,077.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.79.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

