Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,041 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,411 shares of company stock worth $7,651,223 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $413.88.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $7.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $331.07. 71,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,604,114. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $582.88. The company has a market cap of $153.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $319.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.20.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

