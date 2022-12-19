Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,205 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,187. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.30. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

