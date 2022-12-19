Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 389 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Performance

KLA stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $383.88. 8,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,313. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.27. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The stock has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.28.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.