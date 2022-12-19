Newfound Research LLC Makes New $40,000 Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 85 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,653 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $385,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.32.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $461.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $496.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.07. The company has a market capitalization of $204.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

