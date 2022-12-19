Newfound Research LLC Sells 21 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Newfound Research LLC lowered its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWW has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $590.29.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $558.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $570.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $532.88. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $612.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. Research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 24.60%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

