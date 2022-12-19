NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock Price Down 7.6%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) was down 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.11. Approximately 8,682 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 910,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextDecade from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get NextDecade alerts:

NextDecade Trading Down 6.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.21. The company has a market cap of $600.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NextDecade Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextDecade during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in NextDecade during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP boosted its stake in NextDecade by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 9,569,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,489,000 after purchasing an additional 82,978 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NextDecade during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.