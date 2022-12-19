NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Monumental Financial Group Inc.

Monumental Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,983 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 0.4% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,400,882,000 after acquiring an additional 662,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,180,110,000 after purchasing an additional 553,087 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,278,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,301,000 after purchasing an additional 61,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,293,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,115,941,000 after buying an additional 79,485 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

NIKE Price Performance

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.48. The company had a trading volume of 48,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,556,606. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.77. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $171.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

