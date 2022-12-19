NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,008 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 13,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 288.6% in the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 20,869 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 15,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.9% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,556,606. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $171.19. The company has a market cap of $162.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.77.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.53%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.86.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

