NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Raised to $122.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

NKE has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a $141.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Argus downgraded shares of NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.86.

NYSE:NKE opened at $105.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $166.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $171.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.77.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. NIKE’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

