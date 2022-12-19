NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Raised to $126.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $126.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC cut their target price on NIKE to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Argus downgraded NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.86.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $105.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $166.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.72 and its 200 day moving average is $104.77. NIKE has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $171.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in NIKE by 821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

