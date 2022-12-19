Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.05.

Several research analysts recently commented on NIO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.27 price objective (down from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in NIO by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 96,731,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980,518 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NIO by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,586,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,552,000 after purchasing an additional 549,990 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NIO by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,370,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,194 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of NIO by 229.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,768,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,941,000 after acquiring an additional 12,367,300 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of NIO by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,120,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,527,000 after acquiring an additional 371,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $11.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $16.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. NIO has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $33.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.79.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

