Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) shares rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.38 and last traded at $15.36. Approximately 4,885 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 134,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFBK. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $44.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.52%.

Insider Activity at Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director John P. Connors, Jr. sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $101,373.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 147,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,372.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 40,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $642,583.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,508.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Connors, Jr. sold 6,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $101,373.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 147,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,372.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 18,160 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 29.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Featured Articles

