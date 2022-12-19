Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Given New $626.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $585.00 to $626.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $540.36.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $529.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $522.18 and a 200-day moving average of $491.15. The company has a market capitalization of $81.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $364.62 and a 52-week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 24.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

