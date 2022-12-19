Northside Capital Management LLC Sells 3,235 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Northside Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its position in shares of Freshworks by 72.3% during the second quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 11,595,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866,700 shares in the last quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter valued at about $51,705,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter valued at about $34,883,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in Freshworks by 200.3% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,429,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Freshworks by 272.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,018,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,394,000 after acquiring an additional 744,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FRSH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Freshworks from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.46.

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,090 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $317,615.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,363.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $317,615.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,363.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $60,155.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,450,609 shares of company stock valued at $21,050,697 and sold 103,600 shares valued at $1,453,892. Insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freshworks stock traded down $0.82 on Monday, hitting $13.86. 8,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,353,916. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.83. Freshworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $29.66. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Freshworks had a negative net margin of 53.45% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $128.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.07 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

