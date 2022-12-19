NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Shares Up 3.1% Following Insider Buying Activity

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $32.59 and last traded at $32.02. Approximately 15,681 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,112,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.05.

Specifically, Director Antonio Carrillo acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NRG Energy news, Director Antonio Carrillo bought 9,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,312.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $480,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,597,117.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NRG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered NRG Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NRG Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.34.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 6.15%. Research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 17.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRG Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,434 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 511.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 822,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,540,000 after acquiring an additional 687,750 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,486,000 after acquiring an additional 501,645 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 320.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 601,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,004,000 after acquiring an additional 458,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,442,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,810,000 after acquiring an additional 415,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.