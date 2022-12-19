OKB (OKB) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $18.26 Million

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. OKB has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and approximately $18.26 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OKB has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OKB token can currently be purchased for about $21.47 or 0.00129261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OKB alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $856.23 or 0.05149317 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.07 or 0.00487577 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,803.50 or 0.28887962 BTC.

OKB Token Profile

OKB’s launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OKB is www.okx.com.

Buying and Selling OKB

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native OKX exchange token and an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. It allows users to Save up to 40% on trading fees, Get passive income with OKX Earn, Participate in Jumpstart token sales of crypto projects.OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation. OKX team limit the total OKB supply to 300 million and burn tokens to keep the value high. You can spend OKB to get benefits on OKX and enjoy the services of OKX ecosystem partners, including Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.