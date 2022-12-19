OKB Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19.47 Million (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One OKB token can currently be purchased for about $21.49 or 0.00129724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OKB has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. OKB has a market cap of $1.29 billion and approximately $19.47 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OKB Profile

OKB launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx. The official website for OKB is www.okx.com.

Buying and Selling OKB

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native OKX exchange token and an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. It allows users to Save up to 40% on trading fees, Get passive income with OKX Earn, Participate in Jumpstart token sales of crypto projects.OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation. OKX team limit the total OKB supply to 300 million and burn tokens to keep the value high. You can spend OKB to get benefits on OKX and enjoy the services of OKX ecosystem partners, including Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

